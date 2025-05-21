Bill Belichick’s Ex Had Jordon Hudson Booted from a Nantucket Holiday Party in Tense Confrontation: Report

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, confronted his current girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, in a tense encounter at a Christmas party in Nantucket back in early December, an incident report from the hosting organization confirms.

The event was hosted by Holliday’s daughters, Ashley and Kat Hess, known as The Hess Twins, who were DJing the “Stroll Party.”

Approximately two and a half hours after the event started, Holliday contacted an event official to express her discomfort with Hudson’s presence, citing it as “inappropriate” given her daughters’ role.

“She asked that I remove Ms. Hudson from the premises,” an official states on the report.

Holliday then confronted Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend and Miss Massachusetts 2024, Melissa Sapini, on the dance floor.

Jordon Hudson Gets the Boot

Given the animosity, an event official asked Jordon Hudson if her attendance seemed appropriate. Belichick’s muse responded that she had done nothing wrong and simply wanted to enjoy the “big party.”

Still, Hudson agreed to let the staffer walk her and Sapini from the event minutes before the lights came on. Things got heated when the two were walking off the dance floor.

Holliday, who has ties to the pageant industry, threatened that if Miss Massachusetts “valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are.”

Getcha popcorn ready, folks.

“If this didn’t involve my girls, I don’t think this would have bothered me as much, but because it did, the ‘momma bear’ in me came out,” Holliday explained to officials, while Sapini was off crying in the corner of the room, according to the report.

Linda Holliday and beach read queen Elin Hilderbrand squaring up with Jordon Hudson and Miss Massachusetts at the Dreamland holiday stroll DJed by Linda's twin daughters?!?



Are we sure Rhode Island should be getting a Real Housewives before Massachusetts? https://t.co/zNA8rvMoE4 pic.twitter.com/9EHpDhnbMT — Kevin Slane (@kslane) May 21, 2025

RELATED: Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson marriage plans revealed

Don’t Mess with Holliday

I don’t think you want to mess with Holliday. After all, this is the same woman who just this past Halloween was seen wearing a costume as “The Bride” from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films, a role famously played by Boston’s own Uma Thurman.

Kill Bill. It wasn’t exactly subtle.

The news of Jordon Hudson’s expulsion from the holiday party comes as rumors suggest she is struggling to gain acceptance in Nantucket’s elite social and charity circles.

It seems that the locals remain loyal to Belichick’s ex. Despite Hudson’s efforts to integrate, the island’s affluent community is giving her the cold shoulder, favoring Holliday’s established presence.

Reports have also suggested Hudson is being iced out at North Carolina, where Belichick now serves as head coach. The school denies those claims.

As covered here at Sportsnaut, the former New England Patriots coach is apparently engaged to Hudson, with plans for a wedding in Boston later this year.

Imagine if Holliday crashes that party.