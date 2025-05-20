Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson marriage plans revealed

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick is just 26 wins away from tying for first place with Don Shula on the NFL’s all-time coaching wins list. Yet, these days, Belichick is no longer pursuing more NFL records, he’s instead chasing a new career as the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach.

While Belichick is most known for his coaching gift, his relationship with 24-year-old Jordan Hudson generates arguably more headlines than ‘The Hoodie’ has ever been a part of. Now Belichick and Hudson are back at it again.

According to Katherine Rosman of the New York Times, Hudson has told “at least one person that she is engaged” to be married to Belichick. Furthermore, according to the Zo and Bertrand show, the Belichick-Hudson marriage date is scheduled for later this year and will reportedly take place in Boston.

While the latter portion has yet to be confirmed by other reporters, it makes sense for Belichick to get hitched close to where he became an absolute icon, leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl rings. With stories emerging nearly every week regarding this star couple, expect to see and hear plenty more once this wedding takes place later tis year.

Related: NFL hopes for more isolated Netflix-only games in near future