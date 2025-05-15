The Buffalo Bills’ Genius Schedule Release Video … Delivered by AI?

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In a world where NFL schedule release videos have become a creative battleground, the Buffalo Bills have raised the bar with a stroke of brilliance.

Their 2025 schedule reveal kicks off with Josh Allen shooting hoops, nailing every shot, of course, when the star quarterback gets a call from General Manager Brandon Beane.

Beane is soliciting advice on ideas for the team’s video.

“I mean, just use AI,” Allen replies. “That’s what everybody’s doing. It’ll be easy.”

Beane lets the idea rattle around his head for a bit before he commits to it.

“Yeah, AI,” he says.

Buffalo Bills Used AI Alright

Jumping forward, the Buffalo Bills sure did use AI for their schedule release video—just not the AI you might have thought.

It is none other than 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson.

Beane greets Iverson, who hilariously responds, “Yeah, I don’t know what I’m doing. Why am I here?”

The Bills’ GM explains the mission, and Iverson, a Philadelphia legend, is rightly perplexed why he’s being asked to help out the team from Buffalo.

The former NBA MVP is smitten by the fact that the current NFL MVP had requested he shoot the video. Not to mention, they share the name Allen.

“You’re the only AI I know, dude,” Beane explains.

And with that, Iverson introduces the schedule, holding up a piece of paper with each week’s matchup for the Bills listed.

Simply amazing.

RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Forced to Delete Schedule Release Video That Takes Personal Shots at Opposing Players

Can I get a ‘Go Bills’?

As the schedule release video concludes, Beane tries to coax a ‘Go Bills’ out of AI, but to no avail.

He does, however, give a shout out to their MVP quarterback.

“Go, Josh Allen,” Iverson says.

Can you imagine the Answer, a hero in the City of Brotherly Love, giving some love to the Bills? Nice try, Beane.

It’s simple, it works, and it had to be hella cheap, considering the only prop used in the schedule release video was a sheet of paper.

The Bills’ video was miles ahead of that of their AFC rival, the Indianapolis Colts, who posted theirs on social media for about an hour before having to delete it.

The Colts’ schedule release involved a Minecraft theme that took several controversial and personal jabs at opposing players.

Ninety-eight percent of the time, these scheduling videos are forgettable attempts to entertain. The Colts managed to score the 1% that is offensive.

But the Bills managed to get the 1% that is entertaining. Well done!