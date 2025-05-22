Are Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick engaged?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It seems that wedding bells may be in the air for Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the former New England Patriots coach, 73, is engaged to the 24-year-old former Bridgewater State University cheerleader – and that she has told at least one person of the news.

“I think it’s ironic that a man who really controlled everything — and I mean everything — now is being controlled by some other person,” Upton Bell, a former general manager of the Patriots, told the Times.

“You can’t just point at the woman here and say, ‘She is being controlling.’ That only happens if you let yourself be controlled.”

The revelation comes just a month after Hudson was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger while having lunch with Belichick at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. But that wasn’t the first time the pair had sparked rumors.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson spark engagement rumors at pre-Super Bowl event. pic.twitter.com/wBOxBNIioP — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 7, 2025

Hudson and Belichick have also spent a lot of time in the news recently for the CBS Sunday Morning special in which Hudson cuts off Belichick, preventing him from answering questions. The segment aired on April 17, and the pair have faced scrutiny and backlash since, with multiple reports suggesting that Hudson is trying to control the legendary coach’s life both on and off the field.

Hudson and Belichick declined to be interviewed by the Times.