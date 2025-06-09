Pair of Baltimore Ravens starters reportedly top candidates for contract extensions

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens rewarded wide receiver Rashod Bateman with a contract extension following a breakout year after he received trade interest from multiple teams. Soon, two of his teammates could also receive contract extensions.

During an appearance on The Insiders, reporter Ian Rapoport of NFL.com said that the Ravens’ front office is prioritizing a contract extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson and he thinks that tight end Isaiah Likely could also receive a new deal.

Related: Best NFL general managers, see where Ravens’ GM lands

While Jackson remains one of the highest-paid NFL players, his average annual value (AAV) falls well below his peers. Heading into the summer, the two-time NFL MVP ranks 10th among quarterbacks in AAV ($52 million). Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh has admitted that any new deal for Jackson would likely match or exceed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s $60 million salary.

Lamar Jackson contract (Spotrac): $43.5 million cap hit in 2025, $74.5 million cap hit in 2026, $74.5 million cap hit in 2027

There’s an incentive for Baltimore to work out a new multi-year extension with Jackson this summer. Baltimore structured the deal with future negotiations in mind, building in record-setting cap hits from 2026-’27 that will need to be addressed. If a contract is agreed to this year, the Ravens can spread the money out over multiple years and take advantage of some of their current cap space ($18.946 million).

Read More: Best NFL coaches 2025, find out where Ravens’ coach ranks

Likely, age 25, is in the last year of his rookie contract and would be one of the top tight ends in NFL free agency next offseason. With Baltimore likely to move on from Mark Andrews after the season, extending Likely should be one of the top priorities.

The 6-foot-4 tight end is coming off a season with career-highs in receptions (42), receiving yards (477) and touchdowns (six). Poised to be an even bigger part of the Ravens’ offense this coming season, it’s in the team’s best interest to extend him before he hits the open market.

Also Read: NFL defense rankings, discover where Ravens defense sits