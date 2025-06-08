NFL Rumors: Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots pursued trade for breakout receiver

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots both made significant additions to their receiving corps this offseason. Even after investing significant capital into pass-catchers, both teams still pursued a trade for another wide receiver coming off a breakout season.

Appearing on NFL Live, senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots inquired with the Baltimore Ravens about a trade for Rashod Bateman.

Rashod Bateman stats (ESPN): 45 receptions, 756 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024

Bateman, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, reportedly approached the Ravens’ front office about wanting a new deal. The 25-year-old receiver had previously signed a three-year extension worth $15 million in April 2024, leading up to his breakout season.

The 6-foot-1 wideout set career-highs in targets (72), receiving yards (756), first downs (35) and touchdowns (nine) last season. Despite operating in a run-heavy offense, Bateman had seven games with 50-plus receiving yards and scored a touchdown in eight contests.

Rashod Bateman contract (Spotrac): 3 years, $36.75 million with $20 million guaranteed

According to Fowler, Bateman’s original request for a new deal was rejected by the Ravens’ front office. Baltimore then granted him permission to seek a trade, which generated interest from the Packers, Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. As a result of the interest, the Ravens signed him to a new deal worth $12.25 million per season.

The Patriots’ interest in Bateman isn’t surprising considering the lack of pass-catching depth behind Stefon Diggs. However, Green Bay’s interest is notable given it spent a first-round pick (Matthew Golden) and third-round pick (Savion Williams) on wide receivers. It’s another sign that Green Bay likely won’t re-sign wide receivers Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson in 2026.

