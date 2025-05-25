Pittsbugrh Steelers reporter discloses when he expects Aaron Rodgers to sign

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers visited the Pittsburgh Steelers in March but hasn’t signed a contract with the club in the two months since. With organized team activities set to begin, it appears the future Hall of Fame quarterback won’t be signing with the club anytime soon.

Steelers’ reporter Mark Kaboly said he does not expect Rodgers to attend Steelers OTAs, but he does believe the four-time NFL MVP will be there for minicamp on June 10.

During his last appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, back on April 17, Rodgers shared that he was still uncertain about his future. He also made it clear he would take his time making a final decision as someone in his vertical was dealing with ‘difficult stuff’ that he wanted to support them through.

More than a month later, there still hasn’t been any clarity on whether Rodgers will retire or play for the Steelers in 2025. While he seemed to be holding out hope of signing with the Minnesota Vikings, the acquisition of Sam Howell to back up J.J. McCarthy closed the door to that possibility.

Aaron Rodgers stats (ESPN): 3,897 passing yards, 28-11 TD-INT, 63% completion rate, 6.7 ypa, 90.5 QB rating, 40 sacks taken

Rodgers’ attendance at the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp would be notable considering he skipped it as the New York Jets quarterback in 2024. Attending minicamp would provide him with a few more opportunities to practice with the likes of DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson before training camp.

Even if Rodgers isn’t in attendance for minicamp, the expectation around the league remains that he will be the Steelers’ starting quarterback in Week 1. If that changes, Pittsburgh could pivot to pursuing a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for Kirk Cousins in July.

