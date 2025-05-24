Aaron Rodgers hints at whether or not he’ll play for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting months for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide whether or not he’ll play this upcoming season or retire. While a decision might not’ve been made, the 41-year-old may have given a bit of a sign of what will happen.

Rodgers was asked if he would ever play for the Chicago Bears, he responded by saying that he knows of a team that will be playing in Chicago this year on a road trip.

Aaron Rodgers stats (ESPN): 3,897 passing yards, 28-11 TD-INT, 63% completion rate, 6.7 ypa, 90.5 QB rating, 40 sacks taken

The four-time NFL MVP visited Pittsburgh in March, meeting with head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on March 21. While the sit-down went very well, the two sides never seemed to prioritize working out a contract.

Two months later, all the top veteran quarterbacks have come off the board in NFL free agency and Pittsburgh waited until the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft (Will Howard, 185th overall pick) to take a quarterback. Heading into OTAs, Mason Rudolph is poised to receive a majority of first-team reps.

However, the belief around the league remains that Rodgers will eventually sign with Pittsburgh. No one expects him to agree to a deal before OTAs and his absence from mandatory veteran minicamp with the New York Jets last year suggests he could sit that out too.

With that said, it would be a surprise if Rodgers isn’t signed before training camp in July. Based on his comments, he should be the Steelers’ starting quarterback when they travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Nov. 23.