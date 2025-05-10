5 Most Shocking NFL Scandals That Forever Changed the League

Controversy is nothing new for the NFL. Some scandals have rocked the league away from the field, leading to long-term structural changes. From secret tapes to deflated footballs to off-field criminal cases, here are five of the most notorious NFL scandals.

5. Jon Gruden’s Email Controversy (2021)

In 2021, Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after old emails surfaced. Messages from 2011-2018 included racist, sexist and homophobic language, along with criticism of Commissioner Roger Goodell and player protests. Once the emails became public, Gruden resigned and was removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor. He later sued the NFL, claiming they leaked the emails to force him out.

Related: Jon Gruden has MVP-like praise for unheralded NFL Draft QB prospect

4. Michael Vick’s Dogfighting Ring (2007)

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was convicted for his involvement in an illegal dogfighting ring called “Bad Newz Kennels.” He served 21 months in federal prison and received an indefinite suspension from the NFL. Vick later returned to the league and earned Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2010.

3. Deflategate (2015)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots were accused of deflating footballs to gain an advantage during the 2014 AFC Championship game. Quarterback Tom Brady received a four-game suspension, the team was fined $1 million, and they lost two draft picks. Despite the controversy, they went on to win Super Bowl XLIX that season.

Related: Multiple New England Patriots’ top picks from 2024 NFL Draft reportedly face uncertain futures

2. Bountygate (2012)

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints’ bounty scandal emerged in 2012 when it was revealed players were paid to injure opponents. The punishment was severe: head coach Sean Payton was suspended for the entire season. Several players and staff members received suspensions as well. The incident served as a wake-up call about the lengths teams would go to win and how far some coaches would push boundaries.

1. Spygate (2007)

“Spygate” rocked the NFL in 2007 when the Patriots were caught secretly recording the New York Jets’ defensive signals from an unauthorized location. The fallout included a $500,000 fine for head coach Bill Belichick, a $250,000 fine for the team, and the loss of a first-round draft pick. The NFL subsequently destroyed the tapes, raising questions about the extent of the cheating.