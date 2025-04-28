Multiple New England Patriots’ top picks from 2024 NFL Draft reportedly face uncertain futures

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots came out of the 2024 NFL Draft with a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. However, several other prominent members of that Patriots draft class now face uncertain futures following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Reviewing the Patriots’ 2025 draft class, Mike Reiss of ESPN writes that wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker face uncertain roles next season. Both are currently projected to fall behind Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Kendrick Bourne on the team’s depth chart.

Ja’Lynn Polk stats (ESPN): 12 receptions, 87 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns in 15 games

Polk (37th overall pick) and Baker (110th overall pick) combined for 13 receptions for 99 receiving yards last season. For context, 22 rookies had at least 20-plus receptions and Denver Broncos’ seventh-round pick Devaughn Vele (475 yards) outgained them both.

Even with New England only spending one of its 2025 draft picks on a wide receiver – Williams (third round) – Polk and Baker face an uphill climb to see the field. Even if they earn snaps, they’ll be far behind in the pecking order for targets.

Ja’Lynn Polk contract (Spotrac): $2.2 million cap hit in 2025, $2.644 million cap hit in 2027, $3.084 million cap hit in 2026

They aren’t the only prominent members of the Patriots draft class from 2024 who aren’t expected to start. Offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, the 68th overall pick, is currently fourth on the depth chart at offensive tackle behind Will Campbell, Morgan Moses and Vederian Lowe.

With head coach Mike Vrabel taking over, picks from the previous regime outside of Maye will have to make a strong impression this summer to see the field early in the 2025 NFL season. While Polk will likely remain on the Patriots roster, it’s at least possible that Baker could be cut by September.

