Jon Gruden has MVP-like praise for unheralded NFL Draft QB prospect

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is full of prospects with question marks. In many ways, this is nothing new for college prospects who have yet to play an NFL down. Yet, some talent evaluators with a keen eye, like former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, can do a better job of identifying key traits that help players succeed.

Gruden used to do a TV segment on ESPN where he’d sit down with upcoming NFL Draft QB prospects and have them evaluate film, make play calls, read defenses, and test their arm. Gruden isn’t on ESPN anymore, but he’s back to breaking down quarterback prospects for all to see.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections in April

Jon Gruden compares Will Howard to Josh Allen

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jon Gruden’s new quarterback evaluation series can be found on YouTube under the Barstool Sports brand. With just over two weeks to go before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off, Gruden has already released his first episode and it focuses on College Football National Champion Will Howard from Ohio State.

Gruden’s analysis is worth the watch, not just for Howard, but for all his upcoming evaluations. However, what stuck out the most during his time with the former Buckeyes quarterback was when Gruden compared Howard to Buffalo Bills MVP QB Josh Allen, thanks to their size and running ability.

“You’re a big, dual-threat quarterback, aren’t you?” Gruden said to Howard. “That’s the MVP of the league. He’s a real big dual threat. How the hell do people not like you as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft? You’re like a young Josh Allen.” Jon Gruden on Will Howard

Howard may have helped lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship, but he’s not being looked at as a first-round talent. Instead, expect him to come off the draft board on Day 2 or 3, when Rounds 2-7 take place.

Related: 5 ideal Jalen Milroe landing spots in 2025 NFL Draft