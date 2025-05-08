Five living sports legends with the most expensive autographed cards

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Sports memorabilia collectors chase the rarest signed items, driving prices to unprecedented levels. The market has exploded in recent years, with certain autographs commanding millions. Here are the five most expensive autographed items from sports stars that have fetched staggering sums at auction.

5. Caitlin Clark’s Autographed WNBA Draft Card: $366,000

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Caitlin Clark 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm rookie card, graded PSA 10, sold for $366,000 via Goldin Auctions in March 2025. This sale broke the previous record for a women’s basketball card, highlighting Clark’s growing impact on the sport and the expanding collecting market.

4. Tom Brady’s Autographed Rookie Card: $3.1 Million

Credit: Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Brady’s achievements in football stand unmatched. In 2022, the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Autograph rookie card, graded BGS 9, sold for $3.1 million, reflecting the value attached to memorabilia from one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

3. Patrick Mahomes’ Autographed 1-of-1 Rookie Card: $4.3 Million

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has redefined modern football, and collectors have taken notice. In 2021, his 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Autograph rookie card, graded BGS 8.5 — making it the most expensive NFL card ever sold. His autograph will likely maintain its value for years to come.

2. LeBron James’ Autographed Rookie Card: $5.2 Million

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ impact extends far beyond the court. His 2003–04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection rookie card, featuring his signature and a jersey patch, sold for $5.2 million in 2021, setting a record for basketball memorabilia. As one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, items bearing his name remain highly sought after.

1. Stephen Curry’s Autographed Rookie Card: $5.9 Million

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

In July 2021, a 2009-10 Playoff National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman Autograph card fetched $5.9 million, surpassing the previous record for highest price ever paid for a trading card. This one-of-a-kind card, graded PSA Mint 8 with a Gem Mint 10 autograph, was purchased by Alt Fund II, demonstrating Curry’s tremendous impact on basketball and his significant value in the sports memorabilia market.

