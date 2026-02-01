The 2025 NFL season was one of the most entertaining and unpredictable seasons in recent history.

The season was also highlighted by the shocking return of Philip Rivers, who ended his five-year retirement and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Rivers played three games and threw for 544 yards and three touchdowns, but he wasn’t the only player who unretired. Brandon Graham ended his brief retirement and returned to the Philadelphia Eagles in October, and played in nine games; Jason Pierre-Paul signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad in December and appeared in three games, after not having played since 2023.

Athletes will always have that competitive spirit inside of them, and we may see a trend of more former players returning to action. Here’s a look at three NFL legends who could end their retirement and play in 2026.

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald hasn’t played since 2023, but after seeing his former team, the Los Angeles Rams lose a heartbreaking 31-27 loss in the NFC Championship game to the Seattle Seahawks, it might light his competitive fire to make a comeback.

The Rams lost in large part because their defense couldn’t make a stop when it was needed most and surrendered 396 yards of total offense, and allowed Seattle to convert 53.8% of their third downs. If they had another difference maker on defense, the outcome might have been different.

In his final season, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year had 53 tackles and eight sacks in 16 games. He’ll turn 35 in May, and he keeps in shape, so he can still be an impactful player.

He was an honorary captain for the Rams in the NFC Championship game and admitted he started to get the jitters, and stated he felt immortal when the national anthem was playing.

If quarterback Matthew Stafford does not retire, the Rams will be one of the favorites to win the NFC, which could prompt Donald to end his retirement and chase his second Super Bowl ring.

Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr isn’t officially retired, and he last played in 2024 for the Miami Dolphins, where he appeared in nine games and had nine receptions for 55 yards. Based on those numbers, you wouldn’t think he had much left in the tank.

However, his lack of production with Miami is believed to be due to a lack of opportunities playing behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and not the deterioration of his physical gift. There have been annual rumors connecting OBJ to the team that drafted him, the New York Giants. Now more than ever seems like the perfect time to have a reunion.

The Giants might lose Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency, and they may part ways with Jalin Hyatt, who has been inefficient in his three years in New York. Beckham could also serve as a mentor to Malik Nabers, who looked up to OBJ when he was younger.

The 33-year-old wideout wouldn’t just be reunited with the team he played for from 2014-2018, where he made two Second-Team All-Pro teams, but he would also be reuniting with head coach John Harbaugh. He played for the Ravens in 2023 and had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns, and helped them advance to the AFC Championship game.

Unlike his previous stint with Big Blue, Beckham would not be the number one option; he would have a complementary role and be a reliable option for Jaxson Dart. At the very least, he could get an invite to training camp to see how much he has left.

Tom Brady

Brady ending his retirement would be the longest of the long shots. For one, he would have to relinquish his minority ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders, his job at Fox, and, also, because he’ll turn 49 in August.

But knowing how competitive he is, seeing Philip Rivers come out of retirement after five years might inspire the seven-time Super Bowl champion to end his retirement. Brady last played in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he threw for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

If in the offseason, if he feels his body can endure the punishment of playing in the NFL again, and if there’s a team that’s a quarterback away from being a contender, such as the Minnesota Vikings, he may try to do the unthinkable and play quarterback in the NFL at 49.

