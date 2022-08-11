NFL teams reportedly don’t view Roquan Smith as All-Pro player

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith wanted to stay with the team that drafted him and become one of the highest paid NFL players at his position. After requesting a trade following unproductive talks with the franchise, his chances of getting what he wants may prove difficult.

Smith, a Georgia native, has been a very productive player since entering the league as the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1 linebacker has recorded 100-plus total tackles in each of his first four seasons, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and ’21.

Roquan Smith stats (2021): 165 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three pass deflections

Entering the last year of his rookie contract, Smith sat out practices early this summer with the hope of creating some leverage in contract negotiations. However, talks didn’t advance even after he ended his holdout.

The star linebacker formally requested a trade this week, seeking to join an organization that would value his on-field impact and reward him with a contract he is confident he has earned. While there would seem to be plenty of interest in the talented linebacker, clubs around the league seem to have some reservations about trading for him.

On the latest Yahoo Sports’ You Pod to Win the Game podcast, NFL insider Charles Robinson weighed in on Smith’s trade demand. He specifically addressed how teams view the off-ball linebacker and discussed why a trade might be unlikely.

“Roquan Smith asked for a trade. Which is interesting because he’s a name but…if you talk to people who have done advanced work on the Bears and have had their eye on him for a while. They will tell you he’s a good player with talent. The consistency has not always been there and his rep is probably a little bit bigger than what you would be trading for at this point. People are going to go, “Oh, All-Pro type guy’. No, that’s now how teams view him now, it doesn’t mean he can’t be that.” Charles Robinson on how NFL teams view Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith

Smith would be a fantastic addition for teams like the Los Angeles Chargers or Miami Dolphins. However, a variety of factors could complicate any potential deal for him this summer.

Will the Chicago Bears trade Roquan Smith?

Immediately after Smith publicly requested a trade, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stated the franchise plans to keep its star linebacker and wants to sign him to an extension.

Projected to have at least $96 million in cap space next spring (Over The Cap), Chicago has the financial resources to sign Smith to an extension. While the 25-year-old is open to staying with the franchise, he also hinted at issues between himself and the front office.

Even if Smith wants out of Chicago, a trade gets complicated. Any team pushing to acquire him would need to sacrifice significant draft capital, at minimum two Day 2 picks. The price also doesn’t include the AAV of Smith’s next contract, which Robinson reports is between $17-20 million per season.

That’s far too expensive for a contender to pay if their pro scouts and top executives believe Smith is too inconsistent to be a true All-Pro talent. He received a 30.0 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021, missing 12 tackles last year.

Those factors could be what prevent Smith from getting what he wants this year. If the trade market isn’t viable for the Bears, Smith will likely have to play out his rookie contract. At that point, he’ll have to hope Chicago doesn’t apply the franchise tag to him in 2023.