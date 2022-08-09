Chicago Bears All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith requests trade

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has formally requested a trade, taking the step just weeks after holding out from the start of training camp over a contract dispute.

Smith, the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is in the last year of his rookie contract. Owed just $9.735 million salary this season, the 25-year-old linebacker sought a deal that would make him one of the highest paid NFL players.

Roquan Smith stats (2021): 95 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four QB hits, three sacks

In a statement obtained by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Smith officially announced that he requested a trade as he seeks to join another team that values his contributions.

“I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help his team bring a Super Bowl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table.”

The 25-year-old linebacker provided insight into what happened between him and the Bears’ organization.

Why Roquan Smith requested a trade

In his statement, Smith indicated that the new Bears’ front office seemingly didn’t express much interest in paying him fair market value. After weeks of unproductive negotiations, the Georgia native decided a trade was in his best interests.

“Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn’t value me here. They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been “take it or leave it”. The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and the entire LB market if I signed it. I’ve been trying to get something done that’s fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.”

Earning second-team All-Pro selections in each of the last two seasons, the Bears’ star has emerged as one of the best players in the NFL. He watched this offseason as linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who has never made a Pro Bowl earn a multi-year deal worth a $15 million average annual value.

Heading into the 2022 season, four inside linebackers make $15-plus million per season with Shaquille Leonard ($19.7 million) and Fred Warner ($19 million) setting historic marks at the position.

It seems that’s a figure the Bears’ front office wasn’t willing to approach. As a result, Chicago’s best player wants out and the lengthy holdout could make the 2022 NFL season even more challenging for a franchise without significant talent.