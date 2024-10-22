NFL insider reveals potential DeAndre Hopkins trade cost, why Tennessee Titans might keep him

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been centered in NFL trade rumors in recent weeks, especially after mysteriously being pulled from the game in Week 7. While Tennessee is mum on its star receiver’s future, NFL rumors regarding the cost of a potential deal have emerged.

It’s already been a very active period leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Las Vegas Raiders traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft order and shortly after, the Buffalo Bills acquired Amari Cooper in exchange for a third-round pick.

DeAndre Hopkins contract (Spotrac): $18.313 million cap hit in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025 with $5.889 million void hit

With both offensive weapons off the market, Hopkins and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp have now become two of the most prominent names popping up in NFL trade rumors. While the Titans are more committed to rebuilding right now than the Rams, Tennessee might have another motivation to keep Hopkins.

On Friday’s Inside Coverage podcast senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports touched on what the potential cost of a Hopkins trade might be for interested teams.

“Maybe, maybe a fourth-round pick at this stage,maybe. I don’t even know if you would get a fourth that would graduate to a third. Is it really worth it at this point for the Titans to move on from Hopkins.” Yahoo Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson on a potential DeAndre Hopkins trade for the Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins stats (ESPN): 15 receptions, 173 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 11.5 ypr

While Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowl selection on a fairly reasonable contract, he’s also 32 years old and hasn’t been named to the Pro Bowl or earned an All-Pro selection since 2020. Tennessee’s No. 1 receiver also has a reputation for being injury-prone and has a habit of sitting out practices.

Driving the price down even further is the fact that, unlike Adams, Kupp and Cooper, Hopkins isn’t much of a separator. He is still good in contested-catch situations, but he also ranks 70th in red-zone targets (two). 79th in deep targets (two) and 38th among wide receivers in target separation (1.65). Considering his limitations at this point in his career and the other issues, it’s very possible that Tennesse won’t do any better than a Day 3 pick. Which, at that point, the front office might determine it’s just smarter to keep Hopkins.