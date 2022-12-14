New York Mets shopping Carlos Carrasco: 3 ideal landing spots

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen the New York Mets make several additions to their ballclub already this offseason, but one of their next moves could include trading a back-end rotation starter. After adding Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, and Kodai Senga, some might argue the Mets could afford to part with a pitcher such as Carlos Carrasco.

While others would be quick to point out that teams can never have too much pitching, the Mets may view Carrasco as a luxury item that can be exchanged in an attempt to address other positional weaknesses.

As Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports, the Mets have begun taking trade calls on Carrasco.

With that little nugget, we look at three potential trade landing spots that make sense for the 35-year-old right-handed starting pitcher.

Related: MLB free agent tracker: Carlos Correa lands with San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Angels boost rotation with Carlos Carrasco

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Needing to continue improving the rotation after the Tyler Anderson signing, the Los Angeles Angels may not feel compelled to match salaries with the other big contracts getting doled out this offseason. One potential alternative would be trading for a proven veteran such as Carrasco.

He would be much less expensive than several other starters still searching for a contract in free agency, and the Mets may be an ideal trade partner, considering current general manager Billy Eppler was in the same position with the Angels from 2015-20.

Carlos Carrasco contract: $14 million in 2023 – Final year of contract

There are likely several prospects still within the Mets farm system who Eppler is a big fan of. Perhaps the Carrasco trade would provide another avenue to snatch up a few players the new regime has soured on.

Carrasco wouldn’t be expected to headline the Angels rotation, but suddenly a staff that features Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Carlos Carrasco and Reid Detmers doesn’t look so bad. Especially if the price is right.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023: Top 45 MLB free agency rankings including Carlos Rodon

Los Angeles Dodgers make win-now move

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Retaining Clayton Kershaw was huge, but the Los Angeles Dodgers likely aren’t settled yet. Many would argue the Dodgers still need a fifth starter, and while they are likely to get some contributions from their deep pool of minor-league talent, pitching injuries are far too frequent not to have a collection of arms in the bullpen.

If that’s the goal, Carrasco wouldn’t be a bad player to add. Even at 35, Carrasco has shown he can be a reliable starter, eating up 152 innings a season ago.

Carlos Carrasco stats in 2022: 3.97 ERA, 152 K, 1.329 WHIP, 1.2 WAR

The Dodgers have plenty of prospects to spare and if their goal is to win now, and not wait on their young players to become polished products, maybe adding a proven talent such as Carrasco would be wise until the developmental arms prove they’re ready for the big leagues.

Related: MLB mock draft 2023: Round 1 predictions, top prospects in 2023 MLB Draft

Boston Red Sox scoop up a veteran pitcher via trade

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

As we’ve seen before, the Boston Red Sox want to hang with the best contenders in baseball, but they’re not quite willing to spend enough to get there consistently. Here we are again, with the Red Sox aiming to get back to the postseason but not having made an impact yet this offseason.

The Red Sox have swung for the fences by gambling on Masataka Yoshida, and he could quickly become an impact player in the lineup, but pitching needs remain.

This is a staff that allowed the second-worst ERA among AL teams in 2022. That can’t continue in 2023. Carlos Carrasco wouldn’t be some hero that can salvage a struggling staff, but he is one more reliable option that can help by toeing the rubber every fifth day, giving his team a chance to win every start.

Of his 29 appearances with the Mets a season ago, Carrasco allowed just two or fewer runs in 18 of those starts. It’s the type of consistency the Red Sox could greatly benefit from, likely at a fraction of the cost typically found on the free agent market.

Related: MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors