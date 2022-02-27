New York Jets ‘will be very active’ in NFL free agency, reportedly need to overpay

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets head into the offseason with the most 2022 NFL Draft picks and plenty of cap space. At a time when there are a lot of holes to address on the roster, New York is expected to need every last pick and dollar to turn things around.

While the primary focus is on the upcoming draft, New York will be focused on NFL free agency first. It’s got plenty of money to spend and there are a wide variety of top NFL free agents who could make a huge impact for the Jets next season.

Unsurprisingly, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Jets are expected to be very active in free agency. However, hard times for the franchise might prove costly if New York gets into a bidding war with other teams.

As one NFL agent told Pauline, the Jets will need to overpay better players if they want to land them. The perception of the Jets seems to be that the franchise is best used for leverage, unless it’s willing to spend more money than other clubs.

New York Jets cap space (2022): $44.7 million

“Every agent wants the Jets to be interested in their guy, but that doesn’t mean every agent wants their guy playing for the Jets.” NFL agent on the perception of the New York Jets, via Pro Football Network

It’s likely about more than just the recent play in New York. A 27-70 record since 2011 is a huge part of the problem. However, there is also just an unfavorable perception of the Jets’ organization around the league and many of their free-agent signings have backfired.

For a team that is suddenly becoming a popular Super Bowl bet next season, the Jets have a lot that needs to be done before anyone in the NFL takes them seriously.