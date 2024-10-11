Haason Reddick’s agency fires him as New York Jets holdout continues

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This past offseason, Haason Reddick requested a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles while seeking a new contract. The request was granted with a trade to the New York Jets, but his new team never addressed the contract situation.

Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, has never even reported to the Jets’ facilities. He’s missed all practices, dating back to training camp, and of course, he hasn’t played in any of their games either.

There was some thought that Jets owner Woody Johnson’s public plea could help get Reddick into a Jets uniform on gameday but we haven’t seen it yet. But that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been some movement regarding Reddick’s situation.

Haason Reddick’s agency moves on during New York Jets holdout

On Thursday, just two days after Robert Saleh was fired, Ian Rapoport reported Haason Reddick’s agency, CAA, is “parting ways” with their client.

Usually, when a player is unhappy with how his contract is being managed, if there’s enough turmoil, they’ll fire their agent and find a new one. Not in this case. Instead, somehow, it’s Reddick who’s essentially getting fired, forcing him to find a new agent to handle his current contract dispute.

Yet, perhaps hiring a new agent can help the Jets get the 30-year-old pass-rusher on the field. If not, they can always trade him elsewhere ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

