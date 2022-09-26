New York Giants go full ‘white out’ for Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants’ franchise has not had a lot to be excited about over the past several years. Now at 2-0 heading into Week 3’s outing against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium Monday night, that has changed to an extent.

Giants fans are all sorts of excited about Monday’s home game in front of a national television audience. The scene in Jersey showed this in a big way ahead of the kickoff.

That’s a pretty surreal scene for the long-downtrodden organization. In fact, one can easily conclude that this is the New York Giants’ most-important home game since all the way back in December of 2016 when New York defeated Dallas en route to earning its last playoff appearance.

New York Giants go with all white uniforms in turning back the clock

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The backdrop here is New York wearing all white uniforms to pay homage to its contending teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s. It certainly was a fresh look.

The Giants have not started a season 3-0 since all the way back in 2009 when current starting quarterback Daniel Jones was a mere 12 years old.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this thing turns out. But excitement is pretty big in the Big Apple. Pun intended.