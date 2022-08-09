New York Giants Saquon Barkley reportedly looking ‘explosive’ and powerful in 2022 camp

When it comes to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, fans have good reason to be pessimistic about a bounceback season in 2022. However, at least through the first month of training camp, there seem to be substantial signs he could make a return to his vintage form.
After an absolutely brilliant start to his NFL career in 2018, when he racked up over 2,000 total yards on the ground and in the air, Barkley has seen far more lows than highs in his career since. While he had strong numbers in his sophomore season, the early signs of his inability to stay healthy started to show.
Barkley hit a career low point in 2020 when he tore his ACL in Week 2 of the season. For a player with such impressive natural gifts that start in his powerful legs, that injury was a massive setback and very well could have had a notable effect on his performance last season. When he managed just under 900 total yards in 13 starts.
Related: New York Giants schedule: Preseason begins with a game versus Pats on Aug. 11
It has made 2022 a make-or-break year for the former Penn State star. Not only to prove he can regain the elite level he once had in the league but to also earn a serious payday when he hits free agency next spring. Fortunately for Barkley, the reviews of his play in training camp have been resoundingly positive.
Saquon Barkley has been in vintage form at New York Giants training camp
On a Tuesday morning edition of Sportscenter, ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan revealed the latest on how the 25-year-old has looked in camp, and it seems the signature explosiveness he lacked in 2021 has returned this summer.
- Saquon Barkley stats (2021): 162 rushes, 593 yards, 41 catches, 263 yards, 4 total TDs
Barkley and the Giants make their preseason debut on Thursday in a matchup with the New England Patriots on the road.