New York Giants Saquon Barkley reportedly looking ‘explosive’ and powerful in 2022 camp

When it comes to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, fans have good reason to be pessimistic about a bounceback season in 2022. However, at least through the first month of training camp, there seem to be substantial signs he could make a return to his vintage form.

After an absolutely brilliant start to his NFL career in 2018, when he racked up over 2,000 total yards on the ground and in the air, Barkley has seen far more lows than highs in his career since. While he had strong numbers in his sophomore season, the early signs of his inability to stay healthy started to show.

Barkley hit a career low point in 2020 when he tore his ACL in Week 2 of the season. For a player with such impressive natural gifts that start in his powerful legs, that injury was a massive setback and very well could have had a notable effect on his performance last season. When he managed just under 900 total yards in 13 starts.

It has made 2022 a make-or-break year for the former Penn State star. Not only to prove he can regain the elite level he once had in the league but to also earn a serious payday when he hits free agency next spring. Fortunately for Barkley, the reviews of his play in training camp have been resoundingly positive.

Saquon Barkley has been in vintage form at New York Giants training camp

On a Tuesday morning edition of Sportscenter, ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan revealed the latest on how the 25-year-old has looked in camp, and it seems the signature explosiveness he lacked in 2021 has returned this summer.

Saquon Barkley stats (2021): 162 rushes, 593 yards, 41 catches, 263 yards, 4 total TDs

“There was a play during Giants [Monday] practice, where running back Saquon Barkley burst into the secondary, lowered his shoulder, and sent cornerback Aaron Robinson flying. It was a play deemed too physical for what the Giants were doing at the time and ultimately led to a team melee several plays later. Still, safety Julian Love said afterward, ‘I’m excited to see Barkley running that hard.’ “It’s different from last year when he was admittedly still not fully confident in the knee he tore the previous year. He was credited with just four broken tackles all of 2021. This summer has been different, Barkley has looked explosive according to coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones.” Report on Saquon Barkley’s performance in camp

Barkley and the Giants make their preseason debut on Thursday in a matchup with the New England Patriots on the road.