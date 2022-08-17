Reflecting on iconic careers of the 7 new inductees joining New York Giants Ring of Honor

The New York Giants announced seven new inductees will be welcomed as new members of the Giants’ Ring of Honor on Monday, September 26.

New York is poised to welcome many franchise icons, including those on Super Bowl teams that shaped the franchise’s great history, this year. Among the legends being welcomed into the Giants’ Ring of Honor are running backs Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson, and Rodney Hampton. They’ll be joined by defensive end Leonard Marshall, along with defensive back Jimmy Patton, and halfback and wide receiver Kyle Rote. Patton and Rote will be inducted posthumously.

The other member being inducted is senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes who has been a member of the team’s medical staff for 47 years.

The ceremony will take place during halftime of New York’s Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

“We are proud to add these deserving and legendary figures in Giants history to our Ring of Honor. Each of the players was among the very best at his position to wear a Giants uniform. All of them helped our franchise win championships and enjoy long-term success, as has Ronnie Barnes, who has been an invaluable and beloved member of our organization for decades.” New York Giants CEO John Mara on the new members of the Ring of Honor (H/T GIants.com)

What makes this Ring of Honor class special, is that every player was a key member of at least one of New York’s eight championship teams.

Prior to the Super Bowl era, Rote and Patton were members of the 1956 championship team that crushed the Chicago Bears 47-7 in the championship game.

Morris, Anderson, and Marshall were part of New York’s first Super Bowl team in 1986, defeating the Denver Broncos 39-20 in Super Bowl XXI. Four years later in Super Bowl XXV, Anderson, and Marshall, helped Big Blue win their second Super Bowl title over the Bills 20-19. Hampton was the team’s first-round pick in 1990 and gained over 700 all-purpose yards, but was unable to play in the Super Bowl due to injury.

Here’s a quick glance at each player’s career with the New York Giants.

Leonard Marshall, defensive end (1983-’92)

Marshall’s induction was long overdue as he is clearly one of the best defensive players to ever suit up for Big Blue. His 79.5 career regular-season sacks place him third in franchise history, behind two Pro Football Hall of Famers: Michael Strahan (141.5) and Lawrence Taylor (132.5). He was named second-team All-Pro and voted to the Pro Bowl in 1985 and 1986. Marshall playing on the same side as Lawrence Taylor, gave New York a dominant duo that put fear in opposing quarterbacks.

The play that Marshall is remembered the most for, is his furious sack on Joe Montana that caused a fumble and knocked Montana out of the game in the 1990 NFC Championship game which New York would win 15-13 on a last-second field goal by Matt Bahr.

Joe Morris, running back (1982-’89)

Tim Dillon-USA TODAY Sports

Morris was one of the best running backs of his era as he is third in Giants history with 5,296 rushing yards and 1,318 carries, fourth with 48 rushing touchdowns, and second with 19 100-yard games.

His 21 rushing touchdowns in 1985 were the most in the NFL that season and set the franchise single-season record. He scored a touchdown in each of New York’s three post-season games on their road to Super Bowl XXI and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 1985 and 1986.

Ottis “OJ” Anderson, running back (1986-1992)

The New York Giants traded for the 29-year-old Anderson in October of 1986. He would play sparingly but scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XXI.

Many expected that to be the pinnacle of his career. But after Joe Morris broke his foot prior to the start of the 1989 season, Anderson was thrust into being the starter and would win Comeback Player of the Year after rushing for 1,023 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Anderson was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXV after rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown. To this day he remains the only Giant to score a touchdown in multiple Super Bowls (he scored the team’s final touchdown in Super Bowl XXI).

Rodney Hampton, running back (1990-’97)

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Hampton was the Giants’ first-round draft choice in 1990 and played his entire eight-year career with the franchise. He became the team’s starting running back in 1991 and would have five consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Hampton is second in Giants history with 6,897 rushing yards and 1,824 carries and was named to the Pro Bowl following the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

His most memorable game came in the Giants’ 1993 Wildcard Round 17-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings when he rushed for 161 yards on 33 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Kyle Rote, halfback and wide receiver (1951-61)

Rote was the first overall selection in the 1951 NFL Draft and played two years at running back before switching to wide receiver because of a knee injury.

At the time of his retirement, he was the franchise leader in receptions (300), touchdown receptions (48), and receiving yards (4,797). He was named to the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1953-1956 and was named second-team All-Pro following the 1956 and 1960 seasons.

Jimmy Patton, Defensive Back (1955-’66)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Patton was the Giants’ eighth-round draft pick in 1955 and went on to become one of the great defensive backs of his era. His 52 interceptions are the second most in the franchise’s history and was named first-team All-Pro and voted to the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons from 1958-1962.

He was also named second-team All-Pro in 1963 when he helped New York reach the championship game where they were defeated by the Chicago Bears 14-10.

Patton was a versatile player as he returned 37 punts and 28 kickoffs during his career and ran back one kickoff and one punt for a touchdown.