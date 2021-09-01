New York Giants will retire Michael Strahan’s jersey in Week 12 vs Eagles

The New York Giants will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s No. 92 jersey on Sunday, November 28, when the Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning on Strahan’s morning talk show Good Morning America when he was surprised by three of his former teammates: Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, and Jessie Armstead who were all wearing Strahan’s No. 92 jersey.

“Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history. He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor,” said John Mara, the Giants president and chief executive officer.

Strahan played for the Giants from 1993-2007 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with 141.5 which is the fifth most in NFL history.

He also holds the NFL single-season sack record of 22.5 which he set in 2001. He was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times and was named the NFL’s Defensive Player Of The Year in 2001.

See where this year’s New York Giants D falls in our latest NFL defense rankings

Strahan’s 216 games played as a Giant are the second-most in the history of the franchise behind Manning’s 236 games. Not only was he one of the greatest players in Giants history, but Strahan was also one of their best leaders — and ended his career on the highest note imaginable.

In his final game, he helped lead the Giants to their historic 17-14 win in Super Bowl XLII against the 18-0 New England Patriots. Strahan had three tackles, two quarterback hits, and a sack. game he had three tackles, two quarterback hits, and a sack.

Strahan’s jersey retirement ceremony will be the second one that the Giants will hold during the 2021 campaign, as the team is also retiring Manning’s No. 10 jersey in Week 3 when the G-Men host the Atlanta Falcons.

Click here to find out if the Giants make the cut in our NFL playoff predictions