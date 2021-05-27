New York Giants schedule and 2021 season predictions

New York Giants schedule takeaways:

The Giants face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the NFL season.

A key stretch of New York’s schedule features a Week 9 bye, and Monday Night Football in Weeks 8 and 11 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively.

Sportsnaut predicts the Giants will end the season with a 9-8 record.

The New York Giants’ 2021 season schedule recently released, and after a huge offseason, it’ll be fascinating to see how the team fares this year.

After spending big in free agency to acquire No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay and drafting Florida’s Kadarius Toney 20th overall, the offense led by third-year quarterback Daniel Jones should be vastly improved. However, will it be enough for Big Blue to make the playoffs?

Let’s take a look at New York’s schedule and make score predictions for each contest on the 17-game slate.

Related: See every team’s NFL schedule, plus weekly schedules and much more now

New York Giants schedule predictions, roster outlook

Let’s take a look at the team’s complete 2021 schedule and make predictions for each game.

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Giants roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Daniel Jones

RB – Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker

WR – Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney (rookie), Sterling Shepard

TE – Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Levine Toilolo

Defense – Giants ranked #11 this week

Because of Jones’ downfield throwing accuracy, and the return of Barkley after missing most of last season due to injury, there’s reason for optimism about this New York offense. However, the offensive line must hold up to pave running lanes for Barkley and afford Jones enough time to make big plays through the air. Golladay and Toney are electrifying playmakers who can boost the G-Men to another level.

Week 1 – vs. Denver Broncos

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 12 4:25 PM FOX

A low-scoring battle with the underrated element that prior Giants head coach Pat Shurmur serves as Denver’s offensive coordinator. However, Jones is a better QB than either of the current options the Broncos intend to trot out in 2021 in Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock, which swings the outcome in favor of the home team.

Week 1 prediction: Giants 17, Broncos 16

Week 2 – @ Washington Football Team (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Sept. 16 8:20 PM NFLN

It should be a relatively low-scoring, gritty battle when these teams meet twice during the 2021 campaign. In the nation’s capital, though, Washington’s defense is going to be too much for New York’s outmatched offensive line, which is one area the Giants didn’t improve enough this offseason.

Week 2 prediction: Washington 31, Giants 17

Week 3 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Not enough reinforcements on this Falcons defense to keep pace in the NFC. However, Matt Ryan should have no trouble putting up points no matter who he’s facing with the likes of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and now Kyle Pitts to throw to.

Week 3 prediction: Giants 41, Falcons 34

Week 4 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM FOX

New Orleans had to execute tons of salary cap gymnastics this offseason just to keep its core intact. After all that, the Saints’ QB situation with Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill actually feels worse than what the Giants have with Jones, meaning the Superdome isn’t the intimidating environment it’s been in years past.

Week 4 prediction: Giants 31, Saints 21

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 10 4:25 PM FOX

Both teams have a lot of weapons on offense, which should lend itself to a high-scoring showdown between these two bitter rivals. However, the G-Men have a superior defense, as Dallas has to count on too many rookies on that side of the ball.

Week 5 prediction: Giants 35, Cowboys 32

Week 6 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM FOX

Even though the Rams lost some key players in their secondary in John Johnson III and Troy Hill to Cleveland, they upgraded from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford at quarterback. That should make their offense borderline unstoppable, even against an underrated defense like the that of the Giants.

Week 6 prediction: Rams 34, Giants 16

Week 7 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM FOX

Sam Darnold returning to New York, but this time to play the city’s other represented team. It’s difficult to project how Darnold will fare in Carolina, but his Jets tenure wasn’t promising. He’ll have some “ghosts” to get rid of in returning to MetLife Stadium, and the Giants are good enough defensively to force some costly errors.

Week 7 prediction: Giants 28, Panthers 19

Week 8 – @ Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Nov. 1 8:15 PM ESPN

The Chiefs’ defense isn’t that great, and if Saquon Barkley can help the Giants establish the run, they have a chance to hang tough with Kansas City, at least to a point. Alas, Patrick Mahomes is just too good to allow his team to lose at Arrowhead Stadium against such an inferior foe.

Week 8 prediction: Chiefs 42, Giants 28

Week 9 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM CBS

That Las Vegas defense is just awful, so as long as Jones can protect the ball and Saquon Barkley can get enough push from his offensive line against the Raiders’ lackluster front seven, New York should blow this game wide-open.

Week 9 prediction: Giants 42, Raiders 31

WEEK 10 BYE

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Nov. 22 8:15 PM ESPN

The reigning Super Bowl champions barely beat the Giants 25-23 in Week 8 last season, but that was before they were really firing on all cylinders. It should be more of a mismatch this time around, as the Bucs’ exotic defense will force Jones into multiple giveaways, just as he threw two interceptions last time versus Tampa Bay.

Week 11 prediction: Buccaneers 38, Giants 24

Week 12 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM FOX

These NFC East adversaries both feel like ascending teams to some degree, albeit in a lesser division. Thus, their season series seems to have “split” written all over it, with home-field advantage looming as the X-factor on both occasions.

Week 12 prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 21

Week 13 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM FOX

The classic duel between former Bill Belichick assistants. Brian Flores has fared well bringing his version of the Patriot Way to Miami. This will be a real test for New York coach Joe Judge, but look for the Dolphins to pull this one out.

Week 13 prediction: Dolphins 21, Giants 18

Week 14 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 4:05 PM FOX

Justin Herbert represents who the Giants want Jones to be: Good size, cannon arm, super accurate, and a dual threat who takes care of the football. Herbert is already further along than Jones, and had even worse pass protection as a rookie last year. This one shouldn’t be close.

Week 14 prediction: Chargers 34, Giants 10

Week 15 – vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Whereas Dallas struggled to buy in to Mike McCarthy as coach, there never seemed to be as much doubt with that regarding Judge with the Giants. That bodes well for New York’s outlook in 2021. Outside of the dome of Jerry World, the Cowboys don’t match up well with Big Blue.

Week 15 prediction: Giants 29, Cowboys 24

Week 16 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

DeVonta Smith‘s presence in the Eagles’ receiving corps, combined with a much healthier returning offensive line, will help Philadelphia immensely. Since Jones is turnover-prone and facing a dynamic defensive front, the hosts get the edge in this one.

Week 16 prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 21

Week 17 – @ Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

So much depends on whether Justin Fields comes in and is an immediate star QB for Chicago. If he isn’t, and Andy Dalton is under center for the Bears, they probably have a long season ahead. The defense would keep it close, but New York pulls out the road win here.

Week 17 prediction: Giants 26, Bears 20

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

It doesn’t really matter where these teams play. As long as Jones is under center for New York and the Football Team has pass-rushers like Chase Young coming after him, it’s a recipe for success for Washington.

Week 18 prediction: Washington 20, Giants 7

New York Giants record prediction: 9-8

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner