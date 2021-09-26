New York Giants fall to 0-3, raise questions about potential changes

Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Giants. On a day when the franchise honored its past with Eli Manning Day, injuries and another ugly defeat raised more questions about the future of this organization and coaching staff.

Beyond the defeat, dropping the Giants to 0-3, this team could be without several starters moving forward. Blake Martinez (knee), Darius Slayton (hamstring), and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) all left the game in the first half and did not return.

This was supposed to be a celebratory day for Big Blue and their fans as they retired Manning’s jersey and inducted him into their Ring of Honor. But instead, they’re 0-3 with a tough stretch of games on the horizon.

Despite the injuries, the Giants had a 6-0 lead late in the second quarter. But the Falcons took advantage of having great field position and went on a six-play, 44-yard drive that culminated in an Olamide Zaccheaus touchdown to take a 7-6 lead.

With the loss of Shepard and Slayton, New York’s offense was largely stagnant for much of the game.

Daniel Jones completed 24-of-35 passes for 266 yards and tacked on 39 yards via the ground. But when New York needed its face of the franchise to come through in big moments, he fell short.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley again struggled running the ball (51 yards on 16 carries). But his one-yard touchdown run, along with Jones’s two-point conversion, gave the Giants a 14-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

This should have been where the Giants defense kept the momentum by shutting down Atlanta’s offense. Instead, they allowed the Falcons to move down the field and tie the game in the closing minutes.

New York had a chance to end Atlanta’s scoring threat, but Adoree Jackson dropped an end-zone interception.

Not being able to make plays when they matter most along with costly penalties is what has plagued the Giants most this season.

New York’s record since the start of the 2017 season is now inexplicably 18-49, and CEO and co-owner John Mara is beyond frustrated at the way his franchise has lost credibility.

If the Giants don’t turn things around soon, there could be changes made before the end of the season.