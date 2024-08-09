New Golden State Warriors rumor suggests they may be forced to trade Jonathan Kuminga due to absurd contract demands

Credit: Bob Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors want Jonathan Kuminga to be a building block of their future. However, his rumored asking price in a new contract could force them to change those plans.

This has been an eventful summer for the Golden State Warriors. Team great Klay Thompson left in free agency and took his talents to the Dallas Mavericks. The organization responded to the loss by making moves to bring in veterans De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield.

Recently, they made a strong push to trade for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. However, the Jazz requesting either Brandin Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga in a deal was a non-starter for Golden State. After failing in that pursuit, various reports have come out about how highly the front office views Podziemski and Kuminga. Yet a new report could compel the team to move Kuminga before he leaves in free agency.

Jonathan Kuminga stats (2023-24): 16.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.2 APG, 32% 3PT

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly wants max deal from Golden State Warriors



“Jonathan Kuminga is entering the final year of his rookie deal where the word around the league from various sources is that Kuminga and his representation are looking for a full max extension,” Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Thursday.

“Which as we just talked about with Brandon Ingram and Jamal Murray and whoever, like if you’re not an absolute All-Star, Scottie Barnes type of guy for Toronto, Lauri Markkanen for Utah, Trae Young for Atlanta back in the day; because look at what happened to Trae Young and Atlanta since then, it’s really hard to get that number.”

The Golden State Warriors cap situation has been well-publicized. And Thompson’s departing this summer helped ease the massive tax burdens they have. But they still have one of the highest payrolls in the league and several expensive players locked up for a few more seasons.

Handing out a max deal to Kuminga is unlikely something the team wants to do for a sixth man. Albeit a very talented one. A max extension for Jonathan Kuminga would cost well over $200 million.

