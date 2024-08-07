Golden State Warriors offer spicy response to not making rumored Lauri Markkanen trade: ‘It was a bad deal’

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

In a new report, sources within the Golden State Warriors organization offered up a strong response to not being able to pull off a Lauri Markkanen trade with the Utah Jazz.

This has been an eventful summer for the Golden State Warriors. Team great Klay Thompson left in free agency and took his talents to the Dallas Mavericks. The organization responded to the loss by making moves to bring in veterans De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield.

However, the biggest story in Golden State over the last few weeks has been rumors that the franchise was a top suitor for one-time All-Star Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz were reportedly listening to offers on the 27-year-old and the Warriors were one of the most aggressive pursuers among the interested teams.

However, as discussions played out, the organization’s unwillingness to part with either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski stalled conversations. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the expected news of Utah and Markkanen agreeing to a new massive $238 million extension.

Lauri Markkanen stats (2023-24): 23.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, 40% 3PT

Golden State Warriors call Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen trade request a ‘bad deal’

The new contract ends all talks of a possible trade to Golden State — until February at least. With the pursuit over, fellow ESPN league insider Kendra Andrews spoke with sources inside the organization about the failed trade and they had a very spicy response.

“Sources also told ESPN that what the Jazz were asking for in return for Markkanen made it a ‘bad deal’ for the Warriors, and the talks stalled,” Andrew reported. Utah was reportedly asking for Poziemski and multiple draft picks. The Warriors only have two unprotected first-round picks and a 2030 first if it falls in the top 20.

A report on Tuesday claimed the organization will now pivot to “smaller scale” moves before the start of the season in October.

