Team USA basketball heads to gold medal game as Stephen Curry dominates: Sports world reacts

Team USA basketsball was up against it taking on Serbia in the semifinals of the men’s basketball tournament in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Steve Kerr’s squad was down 13 against multi-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Serb’s heading into the fourth quarter.

That’s when Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Co. did their thing. They outscored Serbia by a margin of 32-15 in the final stanza, winning the game by the score of 95-91.

Curry was absolutely on his game, scoring 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. That included hitting a record nine three-pointers. He did not let up throughout.

James chipped in with a triple-double (16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists). Jokic scored only 17 points while missing on all six of his three-point attempts. It was not a great performance from one of the better players in the world.

Team USA was seen as another “dream team” heading into the Summer Olympics. It has not played out that way in Paris, with Kerr being criticized for his rotations.

Despite all of this, the United States are headed to the gold medal game against San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and France this coming weekend. That’s a story for another time.

Sports world reacts to Team USA winning in dramatic fashion

Glass half full or glass half empty. The emotions were certainly out in full display. It started with Team USA struggling big time through three quarters.

It concluded with Curry, LeBron and Co. coming through big time to avoid what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Summer Olympics.

Obviously, people had their reactions.

Sometimes you have to scrap them rotations — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 8, 2024

Huge Steph Curry legacy game… was the best player and single-handedly kept the USA even close — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) August 8, 2024

Just two kids from Akron. pic.twitter.com/i1MrlNRGzN — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 8, 2024

Sometimes you just gotta put the agendas aside and appreciate how lucky we are to watch something like this. Steph carrying them all game, then LeBron pushes them over the top, and KD with a pull up jumper to clinch it. That was 20 years of basketball summarized. — William Lou (@william_lou) August 8, 2024

Anthony Davis: “Got two words. Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 8, 2024

Turns out putting Steph and LeBron and Durant on the floor at the same time is kinda a smart thing — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) August 8, 2024

It's still LeBron. It's still Steph. It's still KD. Freaking all-timers. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) August 8, 2024