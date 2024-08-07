Inside the Golden State Warriors’ failed Lauri Markkanen trade talks

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors were heavily involved in trade talks with the Utah Jazz for All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen.

At one point, it looked like a deal was likely. However, Golden State had an issue in negotiations with Jazz front office head Danny Ainge. It really isn’t much of a surprise given Ainge’s reputation around the league.

In the end, Markkanen signed a five-year, $238 million extension to remain in Salt Lake City. This effectively ends any chance Golden State had to acquire the star 7-footer.

We previously read reports that the Jazz wanted young guard Brandin Podziemski in any deal with the Warriors. They were not willing to offer either him or Jonathan Kuminga in talks with the Jazz. Instead, Golden State’s offer was draft-pick centric.

We’re now hearing a bit more on how negotiations went between the Warriors and Jazz. It’s pretty telling.

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews indicates that sources told her the Warriors didn’t “want” to be involed in any “bad deals.” She followed this up with more information in the failed trade talks.

“What the Jazz were asking for in return for Markkanen fell under the ‘bad deal’ category, and the talks stalled,” report on Warriors and Jazz trade talks.

The Warriors’ brass has been attempting a two-timeline philosophy. That is to say, short-term contention with four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry leading the charge. At the same time, they want to be relevant long-term once Curry hangs them up. Hence, not wanting to give up Podziemski and/or Kuminga.

It’s a fine line to walk, one that has not paid off recently. Golden State has missed out on the playoffs three of the past five years. Short of that title run in 2022, this team has not looked like a legit contender.