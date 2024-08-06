Utah Jazz reportedly attempting trade for star from West rival following Lauri Markkanen contract extension

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, rumors suggested the Utah Jazz will soon ink star Lauri Markkanen to a new long-term deal. And a separate report claims the organization is pursuing a trade for a scoring star to join him in the frontcourt.

With the best players on this year’s free agent market all off the board, there has been no bigger story over the last few weeks than the various Lauri Markkanen trade rumors. The one-time All-Star is the best player on the current Utah Jazz roster and reports claimed the organization was hearing offers on him.

While the Golden State Warriors were rumored to be a serious suitor for his services, the latest word has been that Utah was likely to ink the 27-year-old to a new long-term deal. On Tuesday, The Athletic reported the team and Markkanen is expected to finalize an extension worth as much as $200 million this week.

The news puts to rest any further discussion of a trade. Since the seven-footer can’t be moved until days before the February trade deadline. However, it has brought up some new rumors about the Jazz adding talent to the roster instead of moving it.

Utah Jazz pursuing a trade for talented swingman Brandon Ingram?

On Monday, NOLA.com New Orleans Pelicans reporter Christian Clark revealed that the Utah Jazz have made calls about a potential trade for talented swingman Brandon Ingram. The franchise could send out center Walker Kessler, forward John Collins, and a combination of young players and picks in a deal.

Brandom Ingram stats (2023-24): 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.7 APG, 0.8 SPG, 36% 3PT

The big question is will that be enough for a player who has averaged over 20 points per game over the last five seasons? The Pelicans don’t have a lot of leverage in a deal since they don’t intend to re-sign Ingram after this season. They need to move him in the next six months or lose him for nothing in free agency next summer.

