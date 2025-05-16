New rumor details what Los Angeles Lakers must include in any summer trade for impact center

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouts and executives around the game reportedly believe the Los Angeles Lakers will have to fork over specific assets, including Austin Reaves, if they hope to land an impact center this offseason.

After being surprisingly ousted in the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers must now shift gears to improving the roster around top stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James. They will look to address different needs this summer, but adding a worthwhile big man will be their top priority.

Due to their salary limitations, getting a big from the free agent market is unlikely. Especially since the options are underwhelming. That is why a trade is expected to fill the need. But if they hope to acquire a meaningful frontcourt talent this summer, they will need to give up certain assets in any deal.

“According to rival scouts and executives, the Lakers’ best assets (minus Reaves) are their 2031 first-round pick, second-year wing Dalton Knecht, and a bunch of expiring contracts,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “Some combination of them would be a must in any deal the team would make for a center.”

Myles Turner, Brook Lopez, Clint Capela, and Jaxson Hayes are the most notable names on the free agent center market. However, Turner is way out of the Lakers’ price range. Lopez and Hayes have played for the franchise previously, and the organization is probably not interested in a reunion.

Capela would seem like a strong option. But the LA Times revealed, “there are questions around the league about whether he’s still a full-time starter.”

More Los Angeles Lakers news and rumors: