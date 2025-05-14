DeMar DeRozan expected to be on trade block this summer: 5 likely landing spots including the Lakers and Raptors

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings may continue to shake up their roster this offseason after shipping off De’Aaron Fox before February’s trade deadline. And according to a new report, DeMar DeRozan could be one-and-done in Sactown.

“The focus in the California capital shifts now to what sort of dealing we could see from the Kings’ new regime. There has been no shortage of rumbles, since the hiring of Scott Perry as general manager, that Sacramento is expected to gauge the trade market for veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan,” NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote this week.

DeRozan was expected to be the final piece to help turn the Kings into a contender this past season. However, he was a key part of a disappointing 2024-25. If the organization takes the bold step of trading the six-time All-Star, here are five teams that could target him this summer.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons impressed all season long, and in their six-game playoff loss to the New York Knicks. While they had one of the biggest turnarounds in league history this season, they are still a big piece or two away from being a contender in the East. They have the cap space and trade chips to get a DeRozan trade done. The 35-year-old would be a nice veteran addition to the locker room and would take a lot of the scoring load off emerging superstar Cade Cunningham.

DeMar DeRozan stats (2024-25): 22.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.4 APG, 0.8 SPG, 33% 3PT

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have, arguably, the best defensive team in the league. However, they need a lot of help on the offensive end. They could use more three-point shooting, which DeRozan doesn’t help with. But he nonetheless would be a welcome addition on offense, as well as in the locker room on a good but young team.

Los Angeles Lakers

DeMar DeRozan has been open about his desire to play for his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers. And the franchise has never been shy about making big, bold moves for stars. They need more front-court help. However, with LeBron James on the roster, they are in win-now mode. They could decide that finally parting with a player like Austin Reaves and their future first-rounders is worth it if they believe DeRozan would be the missing piece to a title team.

San Antonio Spurs

Bringing DeRozan back to Toronto would certainly appeal to long-time Raptors fans. And while he would prefer to compete for a team in the playoff chase, going back to Canada to finish his career could interest the man who will turn 36 in August. The big question is, would the Kings be interested in getting a player like RJ Barrett back in the deal?

DeMar DeRozan contract: Three years, $73.8 million

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks showed this season that they have a lot of upside in their young team. However, they could use more proven veterans to help Trae Young lead the team in the locker room and on offense. Starting at the three spot and pushing former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher could be beneficial for the young Frenchman. A starting five featuring Young, DeRozan, and rising star Dyson Daniels (if he isn’t included in a trade) is a nice three that could make some noise in the East next season.