NBA analyst proposes wild Los Angeles Lakers-Philadelphia 76ers trade for Joel Embiid without including Austin Reaves

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bill Simmons has suggested a bold trade scenario that would send Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the latest episode of The Ringer’s “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” the NBA analyst outlined a potential deal where the Lakers would acquire the former MVP without giving up guard Austin Reaves.

“That’s my favorite Lakers move. All their expiring [contracts] and two first-round picks and they get Embiid,” Simmons said.

“We’ll get you out of the Joel Embiid business. Here’s your get out of jail free card, you don’t have to deal with him anymore.”

The proposed trade would send multiple expiring contracts from the Lakers to Philadelphia along with two first-round draft picks. Simmons emphasized that the deal wouldn’t include Reaves, who has emerged as a key contributor for Los Angeles.

“You don’t even get Reaves,” Simmons remarked about the 76ers. “We don’t know if Embiid is ever playing again.”

Bill Simmons proposes a trade sending Joel Embiid to the Lakers for two first-round picks and expiring contracts, without including Austin Reaves 👀



(h/t @LADEig )



pic.twitter.com/Dg1Csg9jSB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 5, 2025

The expiring contracts the Lakers could offer in such a deal include:

Rui Hachimura: $18,259,259

Dorian Finney-Smith: $15,378,480 (if he picks up his player option)

Gabe Vincent: $11,500,000

Maxi Kleber: $11,000,000

Embiid has struggled with availability, appearing in just 19 games last season due to left knee and foot injuries. He was also suspended for three games following an altercation with a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist.

The 76ers shut Embiid down in late February while the team was falling in the standings. He later underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the same knee where he suffered a torn meniscus the previous season.

Any team acquiring Embiid would take on significant financial commitment, as he is owed $248.1 million through the 2028-29 season.