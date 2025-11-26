A pair of NBA rumors have linked the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls to some new names in their chase for impact additions to their front court.

This has not been the start the Warriors were expecting in their first full season with future Hall of Famer Jimmy Butler. After adding the multi-time All-Star before last season’s trade deadline, Golden State looked like a serious title contender until an injury to Stephen Curry in the playoffs derailed those plans.

However, this season, they have been average on both offense and defense to begin the year. It is why they are hovering around .500 heading into the weekend. It’s also why they have been linked to various trade rumors. Speculation this week suggested they were in pursuit of Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis.

But according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, that trade is unlikely, and he offered up a different name. “Anthony Davis would be the better fit for the Warriors if healthy,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Fischer also admits that he has not proven this season that he can be trusted to be healthy. However, he is a veteran who has won a championship and would be a great addition for Golden State on both sides of the court, again, if healthy. He also mentioned a belief around the league is that his representation will ask for an extension from the team he potentially gets traded to.

Chicago Bulls linked to Domantas Sabonis trade

Anthony Davis has also been linked to the Bulls in trade speculation recently. Chicago has the chance to make a big deal this season because it has a boatload of expiring contracts, which is as valuable to many teams as a first-round pick.

After a fast start, the Bulls have come back to earth over the last couple of weeks. However, they have given management reason to believe they can make a run at a top-six spot in the East and avoid the play-in tournament this year if they add a big gun on the trade market.

While bringing Chicago native Davis back to his hometown is still very possible, Fischer pointed to a different potential target this week.

“I’ve heard from more than a few rival executives who have noted Nikola Vucevic’s trade-friendly contract, plus the other expiring deals on Chicago’s books, which has led them to wonder aloud about the Bulls’ Lithuanian GM Artūras Karnišovas pursuing Domantas Sabonis.”

Although the three-time All-Star is having a down season and is dealing with a notable injury, he certainly would be a nice long-term replacement for impending free agent Vucevic.