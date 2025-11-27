The Golden State Warriors night took a nasty turn when Steph Curry hobbled off the court late in their 104–100 loss to the Houston Rockets, leaving the team worried sick about how long they’ll have to go without their go-to guy.

Curry’s injury came with just over three minutes still to run in an instense fourth quarter after he clipped legs with Houston’s Amen Thompson. He immediately grabbed at his leg and was fighting to stay upright before they helped him back to the locker room. He ended up getting an MRI pretty much right away.

Head coach Steve Kerr told the press he’s just waiting for the medical staff to tell him the full extent of the damage. Though he was relieved it seemed to be a quad issue not knee or ankle trouble (two areas Curry’s struggled with in the past), he admits even that’s a worry. With Steph Curry out in the middle of a tight game forced the Warriors to rethink their whole game plan.

Warriors Weakened as Houston Puts Up a Fight

Golden State was in the box seat right from the start, knocking down threes and really pushing the pace to build up a nice double-digit lead. Draymond Green helped keep the spirits high, and the Warriors looked pretty sharp as they went into the break.

But everything changed in the third quarter. Houston, who were missing several key players, suddenly found their footing and outplayed the Warriors on both sides of the court. Rookie Reed Sheppard had an absolute standout performance, racking up a career-high 31 points to go with some of the best rebounding and play-making you’ll see.

Steph Curry, was not exactly at his top-level even before the injury: 14 points, and 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks.

It was also the last time the Warriors will play in the Emirates NBA Cup for a little while. Memphis took out New Orleans a bit earlier in the night, so the Warriors were already out of the running for the knockout stage.

Now the team is switching its focus back to the regular season, with everyone watching eagerly to see how Curry’s MRI turns out. Kerr said they’ll just have to manage wihtout Steph Curry.

