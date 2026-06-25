We are now officially in the NBA offseason, and this has already been a very eventful week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, some of the best college basketball players in the nation landed jobs in the league via the NBA Draft. However, the biggest news has come from a trio of major trades over the last few days.

Before Round 1 of the draft, the Milwaukee Bucks finally pulled the trigger on a long-rumored trade that sent team legend Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. Three-time All-Star Julius Randle was shipped off to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team trade. And to the surprise of many, the Charlotte Hornets sent top star LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Thursday morning deal.

So who could be next? We look at 10 big-name NBA stars that could end up in the next blockbuster NBA trade this offseason.

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LeBron James

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Many believe that the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA icon LeBron James will eventually come to terms on a new one or two-year deal so he can finish his career in Lala Land. Yet, that is far from a lock, and he could be playing elsewhere in 2026-27 — most likely with the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers. It seems unlikely that James will take a mid-level deal with any team. So a sign-and-trade is probably how he ends up in Golden State or Cleveland if he isn’t in LA next season.

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Ja Morant

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Over the last eight months, there have been reports that the Memphis Grizzlies would like to trade top star Ja Morant. However, his off-the-court issues and injury woes have made a deal difficult. With his value at a career low, contending teams will certainly be intrigued by the idea of adding the two-time All-Star for cheap. Memphis has fully embraced a rebuild, and trading Morant will be the next step in that strategy.

Kawhi Leonard

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At one point, Kawhi Leonard seemed untradeable because of his reputation for being a walking injury. However, at 34, he had one of the best seasons of his career in 2025-26 and played in 65 games. His value hasn’t been this strong in several years. And a recent rumor claimed that if he doesn’t sign a contract extension at a team-friendly rate this summer, the Los Angeles Clippers will look to trade him in the next few weeks.

Tyler Herro

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Tyler Herro was one of the big pieces the Bucks got back in the Antetokounmpo trade. While some NBA fans may not realize it, the one-time All-Star grew up right outside Milwaukee, and playing for the Bucks is a dream come true. However, rumors over the last week claim they could flip him for future draft capital. And the Detroit Pistons are among the teams that have a real interest in his scoring talents.

Jaylen Brown

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A week ago, it seemed that if the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown, it would only be in a deal for Antetokounmpo. However, despite the two-time MVP going to Miami, the Celtics are in “active” conversations with other teams about a trade. After an MVP-level season, the five-time All-Star’s value has never been higher. If they ever wanted to move him, now would be the time because they could get a very nice return that helps them in the short and long-term.

Evan Mobley

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If Brown is traded, a report this week claimed that Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley would be a top target for Boston. Cleveland would like to hold on to the one-time Defensive Player of the Year. However, a deal that lands them Brown may be too good to refuse.

Jarrett Allen

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The one Cavaliers veteran most likely to be moved this offseason is center Jarrett Allen. Interestingly enough, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested this week that he could be part of a possible trade that sends LeBron James back to Cleveland because the Lakers would love to make the one-time All-Star their new starting center. If James doesn’t re-sign with LA, the chance of an Allen trade increases exponentially.

Zach LaVine

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Zach LaVine has been viewed as one of the most untradeable players in the NBA over the last few years because of his injury woes and the massive amount of money left on his contract. However, time has passed, and now he only has one-year and $48.9 million left on his deal. If the Sacramento Kings are willing to add draft capital to a deal, a team like the Chicago Bulls might consider bringing him back for a season.

Alperen Sengun

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Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun has emerged as one of the best young frontcourt players in the game. However, a rough performance in the playoffs has some speculating that he could be expendable this offseason. If the Rockets are among the teams pursuing a Jaylen Brown trade right now, you can guarantee Sengun will be going to Boston if they win the chase.

Domantas Sabonis

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Another player the Kings are hoping to move this summer is three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Although he has two years and over $93 million left on his contract, he is still viewed as an attractive talent if he can fully recover from season-ending surgery on a torn left meniscus. The big man is more likely to get moved this summer than his teammate LaVine.