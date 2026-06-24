If the Boston Celtics do pull the trigger on a Jaylen Brown trade, it seems many around the league believe a certain star from the Cleveland Cavaliers would be part of their preferred return.

Late on Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks turned the rumors into a reality and finalized a trade for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, he did not go to the Celtics in a deal that included Brown. Instead, he is heading to South Beach to play for the Miami Heat next season.

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The pursuit of the 10-time All-Star has seemingly created a schism between Boston and the five-time All-Star that opens the door to a trade still happening this summer. And according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the belief around the game is that the Celtics would love to get Cleveland’s Evan Mobley back in a trade.

“I spent some time this afternoon talking to different teams about what the Celtics might be interested in. And the name in the team that came back to me a lot was Evan Mobley in the Cleveland Cavaliers.” – Chris Mannix

The NBA insider claims Mobley has a lot of appeal to the Celtics because he is only 25 and just entering his prime. and is locked into a contract for the next four seasons. Mobley is also a one-time All-Star and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2024-25. Furthermore, he fills an obvious need they have in the front court.

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Chances are, first-round picks will also be included in a potential trade. The big question is, would the Cavaliers really want a starting lineup with Brown, Donovan Mitchell, and James Harden if he opts into the final year of his deal? The future Hall of Famer could also opt out to pursue a new long-term deal, and Cleveland lets him walk in NBA free agency.

The Cavs would need to get the 11-time All-Star’s decision before engaging in a deal for the 2025-26 MVP candidate.