Late Wednesday night, rumors emerged that the Charlotte Hornets were surprisingly listening to offers from multiple teams for their top star, LaMelo Ball. Reports revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves were among the clubs pursuing the 24-year-old guard, and according to Jake Fischer, they were “undeniably serious” about getting a deal done.

Well, a Thursday morning report from ESPN’s Shams Charania claimed the Timberwolves had finalized a trade agreement. Minnesota will receive Ball and former first-round pick Josh Green. In return, the Hornets are getting forward Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029, and 2030. As well as three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033).

Following the stunning blockbuster deal, we look at the biggest winners and losers from the Timberwolves trade for LaMelo Ball.

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Winner: Minnesota Timberwolves

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Minnesota is the biggest winner in this trade. Is there risk? Absolutely. Before playing in 69 games this season, the most Ball played in the previous three seasons was 47. However, beyond the injury risk, the Timberwolves get another outstanding playmaker and scorer to pair with Anthony Edwards.

After going with a front-court driven strategy the last few years, change was needed, and a backcourt combo of Ball and Edwards can be dynamite. Furthermore, what they had to give up in the deal wasn’t bad since they plan to be a perennial playoff team for another five years.

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Loser: Charlotte Hornets

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In the deal, the Hornets get a good veteran forward and a nice haul of pick swaps. However, they are just swaps, and there is a real chance they don’t use them because the Timberwolves are better in those seasons.

After a great finish to this past season, it felt like Charlotte had something special brewing with Ball, ROTY contender Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller. Now, we will never know. Furthermore, it takes a top player maker and scorer off the roster without filling that void with a proven player. It’s hard to think the Hornets got better in this deal unless they felt Ball was a detriment to their locker room.

Winner: Anthony Edwards

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Anthony Edwards has had to carry a heavy offensive load during his career with the Timberwolves. Yes, players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle helped, but Edwards has had to have the ball in his hands a ton. Now, he can take breathers knowing another gifted playmaker and scorer can help carry the offense.

If they can build chemistry and share, Edwards and the former Hornets guard can be the best backcourt in the NBA as they create matchup nightmares for opponents every night.

Loser: Kon Knueppel

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Knueppel had a fantastic debut in 2025-26. After shooting 42% from three and posting 18.5 points a night, the former Duke star looks like he can be this generation’s Reggie Miller. However, elite shooters work to find their spots and need help from good floor generals and passers. The Hornets just traded their leader in assists — and by a lot.

Is Knueppel good enough to post numbers without Ball? Maybe. But now repeating or improving on his rookie season stats is no longer a guarantee.

Winner: Christian Anderson

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When the Hornets selected Christian Anderson in Round 1 of the NBA Draft, we were a bit surprised. They didn’t lack scorers in the back court. However, they likely knew a LaMelo Ball trade was on the horizon, and they would need a replacement. The Texas Tech star will now get the chance to play a lot of minutes in his rookie season and prove that trading Ball was the right move for Charlotte.