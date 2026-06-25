Despite being the top star for a Charlotte Hornets team on a fast rise, a new rumor claims trade offers for LaMelo Ball are currently being fielded by the organization.

After three years of injury woes, Ball returned to his All-Star form in 2025-26. Playing in 69 games, and posting 20 points and seven assists a night. His return to his previous heights came at the perfect time because rookie Kon Knueppel and 2023 second overall pick Brandon Miller also flashed All-Star potential this past season. The Hornets’ strong finish to the year suggested they had a dangerous trio that could lead them back to prominence in 2026-27 and beyond.

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Charlotte bolstered their young and talented roster in this week’s NBA Draft by selecting Washington big man Hannes Steinbach and Texas Tech sharpshooter Christian Anderson Jr. They have a roster that can be a top-four team in the East next season if they play up to potential. However, according to Jake Fischer in a new Stein Line report, the team is seriously considering breaking up its exciting young trio.

“League sources tell The Stein Line, the Charlotte Hornets are actively fielding trade offers for former All-Star guard LaMelo Ball … with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors among the teams known to have registered interest in Ball.” – Jake Fischer

What would LaMelo Ball trade cost the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors?

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Along with the Timberwolves and Raptors, the NBA insider claims the Milwaukee Bucks — just days after trading team icon Giannis Antetokounmpo — are also interested in a deal for the 24-year-old star.

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However, he notes that the Timberwolves are “undeniably serious” about pairing Ball with Anthony Edwards next season. So what would it take to get a deal done? Interestingly enough, Fischer reports that Jaden McDaniels is “off limits.” They also want to do right by Donte DiVincenzo and not trade him while recovering from a ruptured Achilles. They would prefer to hold on to Naz Reid, but he would likely need to be added to a deal to make it work financially.

A deal centered on Naz Reid, Joan Beringer, and at least two future first-round picks would probably be the offer. The Timberwolves could also swap in Rudy Gobert instead of Reid to make the money matchup as well. Would that be enough for the Hornets?

As for the Raptors, Ball would be a fantastic addition if combined with Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. A potential trade package from Toronto could see RJ Barrett, first-round pick Allen Graves, Gradey Dick, and one or two future first-rounders sent to Charlotte. It would work financially and would be a solid return for Ball. Again, would that be enough for the Hornets?

Either way, the fact that Charlotte is seriously considering trades for the talented point guard is still very surprising.