A couple of months ago, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was the talk of the city as he entered the playoffs following a season that earned him serious MVP consideration. However, an ugly opening round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and a curious post-season comment about 2025-26 being his favorite season created speculation he could be added in a blockbuster trade to improve the team.

Yet, when the Celtics failed in their pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks icon Giannis Antetokounmpo this week, most assumed the Brown trade chatter would disappear. Yet, Boston is still open to moving the five-time All-Star, and according to ESPN, they are in “active” trade talks with multiple teams about the talented guard.

If the Celtics actually pulled the trigger on a deal, they would want a return that makes breaking up the combo of Brown and Jayson Tatum worth it. Here are five offers Boston would probably accept for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

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Sacramento Kings offer Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and two first-round picks

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After another losing season in 2025-26, the Sacramento Kings want to shake up their roster. That is why it would not be surprising if they reached out to the Celtics with an offer of three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, bench ace Malik Monk, and a couple of first-round picks.

Sabonis would give Boston the top-shelf big man they have been looking for, another nice bench piece, and two future first-rounders to find players that may one day replace Tatum and Sabonis.

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Cleveland Cavaliers offer Evan Mobley, Dennis Schroder, one first-round pick, and two first-round pick swaps

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A recent report suggested that if the Celtics did make a Jaylen Brown trade, they would love to get Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley back in the deal. Boston brass is allegedly high on the two-way talent just entering his prime and being under contract for several more seasons.

Mobley feels like a great fit in coach Joe Mazzulla’s system. If a veteran like Dennis Schroder, and future first-round picks and swaps were added, that is a deal the Celtics would seriously consider.

Portland Trail Blazers offer Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan, and two first-round picks

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The Portland Trail Blazers were reportedly a part of the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes and are high on Brown. If they offered a trade package of Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan, and two first-round picks, that might be the best offer Boston gets because the return would help them in the short and long-term.

Houston Rockets offer Alperen Sengun & Fred VanVleet, and two first-round picks

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The Houston Rockets have also been linked to a potential Brown trade to pair him up with future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. In any deal, the Celtics would want talented young forward Alperen Sengun in return. Fred VanVleet would also need to be added to make the money side of it work, even though he is coming off a torn ACL.

Throwing in two future first-round picks would probably finish off a strong offer from the Rockets.

New Orleans Pelicans offer Trey Muphy III, Herb Jones, Kevon Looney and three first-round picks

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Reports have suggested that the New Orleans Pelicans have listened to offers on talented forward Trey Murphy III, and the Celtics are fans. A package of Murphy, Herb Jones, Kevon Looney, and three first-round picks would intrigue the Celtics. However, of the various offers, it would not be the best.

San Antonio Spurs offer De’Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Jayden Quaintance, and two first-round swaps

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After a rough performance in the NBA Finals, there has been a lot of talk about the San Antonio Spurs trading De’Aaron Fox this summer. While recent reports seemed to quiet the speculation, they would rethink their current stance to get a player like Brown.

If San Antonio were willing to offer Fox, 2026 Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson, first-round pick Jayden Quaintance, and two first-round swaps, Boston would definitely consider it. It gives them a talented scorer to playoff of Tatum. An elite bench player. A next generation of Robert Williams to develop to man the middle, and a chance at premium draft spots in the future.