NBA rumors: 2 new suitors emerge for Kevin Durant trade this eummer

The Phoenix Suns attempted to make a Kevin Durant trade in February, attempting to deal the All-Star forward to the Golden State Warriors. While a reunion with Golden State is off the table this summer, several other NBA contenders are reportedly lining up to go after the future Hall of Famer.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to have interest in Durant this summer and are among the teams likely to inquire with Phoenix about a deal.

Kevin Durant stats (ESPN): 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 52.7% FG, 43% 3PT

Minnesota and Miami would be joining a relatively strong field of competitors that is also expected to include the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. San Antonio has also been linked to a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, while Houston reportedly will explore Suns’ guard Devin Booker. The New York Knicks are also reportedly a team to watch for Durant.

Durant, who turns 37 in September, played in 60-plus games for the second consecutive year this past season. Over the last two years in Phoenix, he’s averaged 26.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from the perimeter.

Kevin Durant contract (Spotrac): $54.708 million cap hit in 2025-’26

The Suns are expected to be receptive to trading Durant, depending on the return, but the franchise has made it clear that it will build around Booker. With San Antonio, Houston, Miami, Minnesota and New York all in the mix for the two-time NBA Finals MVP, it’s reasonable to believe a deal happens this summer.