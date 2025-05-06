NBA insiders reveal Western Conference team whose interest in Kevin Durant trade is exaggerated

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Phoenix Suns All-Star forward Kevin Durant was shopped ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February, but a deal didn’t come to fruition. While the 36-year-old NBA star could be made available again this summer, one heavily-linked team reportedly isn’t as interested as previously believed.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote that the Houston Rockets‘ interest in Durant ‘continues to be overstated. While that doesn’t mean Houston isn’t open to acquiring the two-time NBA Finals MVP, the organization doesn’t necessarily view him as its top target.

Kevin Durant stats (ESPN): 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 52.7% FG, 43% 3PT

With Durant entering the last year of his deal ahead of his age-37 season, the Rockets don’t necessarily have to prioritize him. Instead, they could be patient with the hopes of Giannis Antetokounmpo requesting the Milwaukee Bucks for a trade to a contender or the Phoenix Suns changing their stance on Devin Booker.

Kevin Durant contract (Spotrac): $54.708 million cap hit in 2025-’26

ESPN recently rated the Rockets as having the fourth-best future draft assets in the NBA, owning the 9th overall pick this year along with all of their future first-round picks and swap rights with the Brooklyn Nets plus the rights to the Suns’ first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

That doesn’t even include the trade assets on the Rockets roster – Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore – which could be packaged with future draft picks for a perennial All-Star with multiple years of contract control. Houston could still wind up acquiring Durant this offseason, but he could be a secondary option behind Booker, Antetokounmpo or any younger superstar that might become available.

