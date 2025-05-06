NBA rumors: Houston Rockets to explore multiple blockbuster trades, including Devin Booker

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets won 52 games in the regular season, only to suffer a heartbreaking Game 7 loss in the first round of the NBA playoffs. With the team making the leap into contention, a big move could be on the horizon this summer.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, team sources indicate that the Rockets ‘will monitor’ the trade market for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Zion Williamson this summer, along with internal discussions about each player’s fit and potential trade offers.

Devin Booker stats (ESPN): 25.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.1 APG, 46.1% FG, 2.4 3PM per game

The Phoenix Suns have been pretty adamant about not moving Booker, but there is more receptiveness to trading Durant. Houston could also have an added advantage in trade talks as it owns the rights to the Suns’ first-round picks in 2025 (9th overall pick), 2027 and 2029.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been open to moving Williamson in the past and a deal is likelier this summer with the club bringing in Joe Dumars as executive vice president of basketball operations. However, Williamson’s durability issues and his history of fluctuating weight make him a riskier gamble for Houston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (ESPN): 30.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 6.5 APG, 60.1% FG, 1.2 BPG

Antetokounmpo would be the ideal option, perfectly fitting the style of play that coach Ime Udoka wants. Houston would also provide the perennial MVP candidate with an opportunity to compete for a championship in his prime years. However, it’s still unknown if he wants to be traded by the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

