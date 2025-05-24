NBA insider reveals expected destination for Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey in NBA free agency

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls acquired guard Josh Giddey last summer with the hope that he could emerge into a player worthy of being part of their long-term core. After a strong second half of the season, Giddey is poised to cash in this summer in NBA free agency.

According to insider Jake Fischer, the ‘working assumption’ among many NBA executives is that the Bulls will retain Giddey this summer. Chicago has the right to match any offer he lands as he is a restricted free agent.

Related: Chicago Bulls insider sheds light on Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic’s future

Giddey, age 22, was moderately productive for Chicago before Zach LaVine was traded to the Sacramento Kings. In his first 45 games, the 6-foot-8 guard averaged 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field.

Related: 2025 NBA Draft order, Chicago Bulls draft picks 2025

After LaVine departed Chicago, Giddey took his game to another level. Across his final 25 contests, he averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from the perimeter.

Very few teams have the cap space to spend aggressively in NBA free agency this summer, which is expected to have an even bigger impact on the restricted free agents. It’s another reason why Giddey is expected to re-sign with Chicago, likely receiving a multi-year deal worth up to $30-plus million annually.

Related: Top NBA free agents 2025, see where Josh Giddey lands in free agency rankings