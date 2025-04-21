Chicago Bulls insider sheds light on Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic’s future with the team

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls made it to the NBA Play-In Tournament with a 39-43 record, only to be knocked out immediately by the Miami Heat. With the offseason underway, big decisions are looming in regards to center Nikola Vucevic and guard Josh Giddey.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote that the Bulls will once again explore a Vucevic trade this offseason to create a starting spot at center. While Vuecvic’s expiring contract makes a deal likelier than before, Cowley does believe a move closer to the NBA trade deadline in February is more likely.

Related: 2025 NBA Draft order, Chicago Bulls draft picks 2025

Nikola Vucevic stats (ESPN): 18.5 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 53% FG, 1.8 3PM per game, 40.3% 3PT

The 34-year-old center finished this season with his highest scoring average since the 2020-’21 campaign (21.5 PPG), while shooting his highest percentage from the perimeter since his days with the Orlando Magic. Turning 35 years old in October, Vucevic is owed $21.481 million next season.

Related: Top NBA free agents 2025, see where Josh Giddey lands in NBA free agency rankings

As for Giddey, Cowley does believe Chicago can let him test the market as a restricted free agent since it’s widely expected there won’t be many teams bidding heavily in NBA free agency this summer. However, the Bulls’ reporter does expect the process to end with Giddey landing a five-year, $150 million extension.

Giddey likely made a lot more money for himself because of the Zach LaVine trade. Before LaVine was sent to the Sacramento Kings, the Bulls’ guard averaged 12 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.

With an expanded role post-LaVine trade, Giddey averaged 20 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 46. percent from the perimeter. Chicago could try to leverage him in negotiations with a thinner market of suitors, but the expectation seems to be that Giddey will land the $150 million extension with the Bulls this summer.