NBA rumors: Insider links Golden State Warriors to affordable former All-Star center that perfectly fills needs

One NBA insider believes California native Brook Lopez is likely to be on the Golden State Warriors’ offseason wish list.

After losing four straight games to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors’ offseason has started. While the team is led by a trio of well-aged future Hall of Famers, they will be a contender out West next season. Especially if they can add some good pieces around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Well, ESPN NBA insider and cap expert Bobby Marks believes a specific big man from the Eastern Conference will be at the top of the team’s free agent wish list.

“I think the one name to keep an eye on regarding that center position is Brook Lopez,” Marks said on “NBA Today” [h/t Basket News]. “The center market is thin. When you look at Myles Turner, you’re probably not going to afford him, so the next best big out there is Brook Lopez.”

The Warriors’ likely offseason targets will be more shooters to stretch the floor and add depth to their frontcourt. The one-time All-Star is a 35% career shooter from three. So the long-time center fills both needs for the club this season.

The 17-year veteran is far removed from his prime at 37 years old. However, he is still an impact player who doesn’t need to play huge minutes for Golden State next season. He can stretch the floor. Beefs up their front line. And has championship experience after being a key part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ title win a few seasons ago.

Furthermore, with his stock down because of his age and declining skills, as Marks mentioned, he should be available in the Warriors’ price range this summer. He averaged 13 points, five boards, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 blocks in just under 32 minutes per game.

