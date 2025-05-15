7 potential Golden State Warriors targets in free agency and trades this summer, including Al Horford

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ 2024-25 season came to a disappointing end on Wednesday night in a 121-110 Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After looking like a serious dark horse to reach the NBA Finals this year, Stephen Curry’s hamstring injury ended up destroying their chances in 2025.

The Warriors should be a title contender next season, but they are led by a trio of aging future Hall of Famers with a very small championship window. The Warriors will look to add impact pieces around them this summer in the hopes of getting to the Finals next spring. With that in mind, here are seven players they could target to fill needs in free agency and the trade market.

Brook Lopez

The Warriors need to add shooting to stretch the floor and big men to help fill out their frontcourt depth. A player who can do both and be signed on a reasonable deal is 17-year veteran Brook Lopez. The 37-year-old California native could be amenable to a team-friendly pact to play close to his childhood home and for a contender. While he is no longer in his prime, he is a veteran with championship experience and addresses obvious needs.

Luke Kennard

Eight-year NBA veteran Luke Kennard is shooting 44% from three for his career. Golden State fans saw how Buddy Hield flourished in the Warriors’ system this past season. Kennard could do the same. He would be a great addition to their reserve unit and be within their free agency price range this summer.

Anfernee Simons

If Golden State were looking to make a notable offseason splash, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons could be on their radar. The former first-round pick is a talented scorer. But after another losing season, Portland needs to shake things up, and Simons could be the odd man out. Especially since he is entering the final year of his deal. There is a risk in a trade since he is close to free agency. But Simons could be a Sixth Man of the Year favorite or even an All-Star in the Warriors system.

Moritz Wagner

Similar to Brook Lopez, Orlando Magic veteran Moritz Wagner could both help stretch the floor and add depth to the Golden State frontcourt. The big difference is that the 28-year-old is just entering his prime. So he won’t be cheap if the Magic don’t exercise his club option and he hits the free agent market. However, as stretch fives go, the three-point shooting big would be a perfect addition for the Warriors.

Duncan Robinson

The Golden State Warriors’ offensive style is built for talented three-point shooters. That is why Duncan Robinson should be on their radar. The free agent is shooting 40% from three over his seven-year career and has been a key part of the Miami Heat reserve unit for almost all of his career in South Beach. The biggest concern is if he is like many Erik Spoelstra products and his game declines once he leaves Miami.

Al Horford

The Boston Celtics have a salary cap reckoning coming this summer and are expected to make major cuts to the payroll. Five-time All-Star Al Horford is likely to be one of the veterans playing elsewhere next season. The soon-to-be 39-year-old is far removed from his prime. But he is still an impact player who knows how to win and is a good fit for Golden State. He is a perfect depth addition as the Warriors try to win a title in the next two seasons.

Cam Whitmore

If the Warriors want to bring in cost-effective players not getting enough minutes elsewhere, former Houston Rockets first-round pick Cam Whitmore could be an option. With the emergence of Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard being a more recent first-rounder, the Maryland star has slipped down Ime Udoka’s depth chart.

Golden State might have to part with future draft assets to get him. But he could be an under-the-radar player who flourishes under Steve Kerr.