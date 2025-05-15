NBA rumor reveals another reason why Golden State Warriors done with Jonathan Kuminga

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A new report reveals that Jonathan Kuminga’s me-first approach to his game is just another reason why the Golden State Warriors are very likely to move on from the talented forward this summer.

Over the last couple of years, there have been rumors and reports about Kuminga wearing out his welcome with the Warriors. While the former first-round pick has the potential to be an All-Star, he and head coach Steve Kerr have often not seen eye-to-eye. This week, The Ringer NBA insider Logan Murdock revealed another reason why the head coach and team are sure to be done with Kuminga this year.

“Despite his talent, Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff. During a late-season game against the Trail Blazers, team sources say Kerr was incensed after several instances in which Kuminga looked off [Steph] Curry to create his own offense… By the start of the playoffs, many within the organization wondered whether Kuminga, who is eligible for an extension, had played his last game as a Warrior.” Logan Murdock

Kuminga is a restricted free agent this summer. And he has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, the franchise with the most available cap space in the offseason. It will be interesting to see if the Warriors put up some resistance to make Brooklyn overpay for the forward. Or remove themselves from the equation entirely to bring down his value. The Warriors will receive a compensatory draft pick from whatever team signs him.

The seventh pick overall in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 31% from three in just over 24 minutes per game. Despite being a key part of the reserve unit after the Jimmy Butler trade, he was used less during their playoff run this spring.

Golden State was eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday following a fourth straight loss to the Timberwolves.