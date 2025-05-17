NBA rumors: Evidence emerges Boston Celtics considering pursuit of Cooper Flagg in NBA Draft

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly sniffing around projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. And it has some around the league wondering if they could really try and make a play for the highly-touted Duke star this spring.

The Celtics will pick 28th in next month’s NBA Draft. This means they will have to find a diamond in the prospect rough. However, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, Boston is giving some around the league the impression they could attempt a blockbuster trade to move up, and possibly even for the No. 1 pick.

“Tre Johnson, who is a potential top-five pick, he openly said the Celtics interviewed him. I have multiple sources telling me the Celtics interviewed Cooper Flagg,” O’Connor revealed on his podcast. “Now, this does not mean they are going to trade up into the top 10. But I do think it’s interesting.”

The NBA insider revealed that each team is allowed to talk to 13 players at the NBA Combine. Deciding to use one of those limited spots on a player they should have zero chance of getting is notable. Even getting Johnson, arguably the best shooter in this year’s class, would be a big get for Boston.

However, if the Celtics really wanted to move up to get the super-prospect from New England, what would it take?

What would it take for the Boston Celtics to move up and take Cooper Flagg?

Any Boston Celtics trade with the Dallas Mavericks for their No. 1 pick would start with four-time All-Star Jaylen Brown. Flagg was the top high school player in the nation in 2023. He was the Player of the Year in college basketball this past season and is viewed as a generational talent. The Mavs have a winning lottery ticket in their hand and will need a lot to give that way.

But it is possible. Because of the Luka Doncic trade in February, Dallas is leaning on a pair of All-Stars — Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis — in the final years of their prime. Their championship window is closing fast, and while Flagg should be a star in the NBA, he is barely out of his teens. But a trio of Davis, Irving, and Brown next season should make the Mavs a serious contender to reach the Finals.

Since Boston would be giving up a high-level player in a potential deal, the draft pick return should not be outlandish. But the team will probably have to give up two to three future first-rounders in trade. While the Celtics could take a big step back in 2025-26, moving Browns huge contract would mean they won’t need to ship off several players to slash payroll this summer.

This team with Flagg and Jayson Tatum, when he returns next spring, would keep Boston in title contention for several seasons ahead while being far more cost-effective.