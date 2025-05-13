NBA rumors: Insider links Boston Celtics to trade for top 3 draft pick from specfic team this summer

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

A notable NBA insider believes one of the top picks in next month’s NBA Draft could be in play for the Boston Celtics this summer in a rumored trade to slash payroll.

The Celtics are one loss away from the inevitable breakup of the team that brought the franchise their 18th NBA title last June. The organization has a salary cap reckoning coming this summer due to the huge tax bill they will have next season. And the team’s new owner is expected to cut costs and move a bunch of salaries in offseason trades.

It seems like everyone but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be up for grabs. And on Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Marc Spears claimed the San Antonio Spurs could be sniffing around Boston’s talent this summer and might even offer up the third overall pick in next month’s NBA Draft.

“They’ve got the number two pick. And I’m told the Spurs are quite happy with the talent that’s available at No. 2. But they’re going to explore potential trades as well,” he said on “Sportscenter.”

The Spurs have had the last two NBA Rookies of the Year. However, assuming Victor Wembanyama returns healthy from the blood clot in his shoulder, they will expect to take a leap forward and make the playoffs next season. Several Celtics players could help achieve that goal. And Boston’s management would very much be interested in their picks at No. 2 and 14 in Round 1.

Ime Udoka could look to reunite with former Boston Celtics players

The Spurs aren’t the only team Spears believes will try and poach talent from Boston. He also suggested that the team’s former head coach, Ime Udoka, could be looking to reunite with certain players in Houston.

“Ime Udoka’s there. They’ve been rumored to want to upgrade their roster. He knows these guys, and they probably would be attracted to return to play with him,” Spears said.

The Rockets have been linked to a potential trade for Kevin Durant. However, management seems to like their young talent. They could certainly pass on giving up some of them for a big name. And instead, look to add strong veterans around them. Similar to what they did when they added Fred VanVleet two summers ago.